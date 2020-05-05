AARP Nebraska seeks “2020 Andrus Award for Community Service” nominees by July 15th

LINCOLN, Neb. (May 4, 2020) – AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2020 Nebraska Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Nebraskans age 50 plus who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.

“AARP is excited to shine a light on Nebraskans age 50 and up who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them,” said Dave Holmquist, volunteer state president for AARP Nebraska.

Nebraska’s Andrus Award recipient will be honored with $2,500 to donate to their non-profit charity of choice.

Nominations will be evaluated by AARP Nebraska based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, supported AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced on or around Sept. 1, 2020.

AARP Nebraska Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:

* Nominee must be 50 years or older.

* The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. AmeriCorps VISTA and Senior Corps programs volunteers (Senior Companions, Foster Grandparents, RSVP, and Senior Demonstration Programs) are eligible.

* The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.

* The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.

* Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.

* This is not a posthumous award.

Nomination forms can be found online at www.aarp.org/AndrusAward . People may also contact the AARP Nebraska office at 1-866-389-5651 toll free or neaarp@aarp.org for further information and a nomination form. The application deadline is July 15, 2020.

The AARP Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. Last year, AARP recognized 50 outstanding individuals and couples from around the country.