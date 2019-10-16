Accident At Petro Slows Down Traffic, One Transported To The Hospital

YORK- At approximately 1:50 P.M., the York Police Department and Fire and Rescue Department was dispatched to the scene of an accident between a semi and a pickup at the Petro just south of I-80. Southbound traffic on Highway 81 was slowed down as the accident blocked a portion of the roadway.

A York Police Officer said that the accident is still under investigation, but there was reported brake failure from the pickup that collided with the semi. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital. Traffic is now running normally.