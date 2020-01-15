Activation of Endangered Missing Advisory for Larry Hardenbrook

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Larry Hardenbrook.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Central Nebraska. The Furnas County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate, Larry Hardenbrook who is a 78 years old, white male, approximately 6’1″ tall, approximately 190 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes, and wearing a dark colored sweater, jeans, and brown dress shoes. Hardenbrook is missing from the 600 block Tenth Street in Beaver City, Nebraska, and last seen at 9:45 pm on January 14, 2019. Hardenbrook left on foot with no coat, he does wear a bracelet with his name on it. Hardenbrook suffers from Alzheimer’s. If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Furnas County Sheriff’s Department at 308-268-2245 immediately.

This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop C, Troop D