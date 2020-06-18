Activation of the Endangered Missing Advisory System by Nebraska Law Enforcement

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Cynthia Ann Sholar.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for all of Nebraska. The Lincoln Police Department is attempting to locate Cynthia A Sholar, a 60 yr old white female, approximately 5’5″ tall, approximately 120 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes. Sholar was last seen around 5:00 am on June 18, 2020, wearing a black tank top w/sunflower print, gray sweatshirt & white pants near 3900 Pine Lake Road in Lincoln, NE. Possibly Abducted by Joshua M Hart, in a black 2009 Porsche Cayenne SUV bearing FL plates NGPJ13. Unknown direction of travel.If you have any information, please call 9 1 1, or contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 immediately. This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop A, Troop B, Troop C, Troop D, Troop E, Troop H.

For more information visit our website at http://nsp.ne. gov/ema