Activities around Nebraska curtailed to slow spread of virus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska residents will find their entertainment options drastically cut this weekend as more events and venues announced cancellations and closures in an effort to slow the spread of a new coronavirus.

In addition to the Nebraska boys high school basketball tournament last week being closed to fans, Omaha officials cancelled the annual downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, and the Omaha Children’s Museum announced it, too, would be closed to the public through Monday.

The Sheldon Museum of Art in Lincoln has canceled or postponed all museum events through May 2.