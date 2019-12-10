Adams County Farm Bureau Couple Take Home Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award

Tyler and Alysha Ramsey of Adams County Farm Bureau were honored as Nebraska Farm Bureau’s 2019 Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement in Agriculture award winners at Nebraska Farm Bureau’s 102nd Annual Convention Tues., Dec. 10 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.

The Ramseys were selected based on performance in farm or ranch management, setting and achieving goals, overcoming obstacles, and service to the community and Farm Bureau. Farm Bureau members 18 to 35 years of age can apply for the award.

Tyler is a fifth-generation farmer, farming the same fields that his great great grandfather did. Tyler pursued a degree in Architectural Drafting after high school but went on to manage a department at his wife’s family’s manufacturing company. He also has a passion for cars and gained experience working for a Ford dealership repairing and repainting vehicles. Tyler came back to the family farm in 2011 and serves as the Adams County Farm Bureau president.

Alysha has an Accounting degree and works as the bookkeeper for the farm and is a leader of their church worship team. She is also on the board of their local home school co-op and home schools their five children; Trinity, Chloe, Boaz, RoseMary, and newborn Willow.

Their farm started when Tyler rented just two quarters of land from his father in 2011 to now renting nearly 1,000 acres while farming alongside his father and cousin. Tyler is responsible for selecting the seed, booking fertilizer, and applying pesticides, herbicides, and manure for the farms.

Within the next five years, the Ramseys hope to grow the efficiency and marketing of the farm while having a personal goal to average 300 bushels an acre on a field. Tyler hopes to successfully manage the family farm while giving his parents the opportunity to enjoy retirement with peace of mind the farm is in good hands.

“Being young, married, and raising a family on the family operation pushes us to be better leaders in our community and grows us personally,” Tyler said.

As winners of the Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award, the Ramseys will receive a $500 cash prize and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2020 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Austin,Texas in January, where they will compete with other state winners in the national contest.