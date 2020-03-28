class="post-template-default single single-post postid-451316 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Additional Cases of COVID-19 in Two Rivers District | KRVN Radio

Additional Cases of COVID-19 in Two Rivers District

BY Two Rivers Public Health Department | March 28, 2020
Home News Regional News
Additional Cases of COVID-19 in Two Rivers District
Courtesy/Two Rivers Public Health Department

Holdrege- -Two travel-related cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were identified today. The cases are a female in her 50s from Gosper County and a female in her 30s from Buffalo County. Both women are self-isolating at home. Two Rivers is continuing to investigate contacts associated with these individuals.

People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone.

Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC.

People in these higher-risk groups should:

  • Stock up on supplies, including extra necessary medications.
  • Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.
  • When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.
  • Avoid crowds as much as possible.
  • Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.

If there is a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.

Recent data shows that the virus is also affecting younger people. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said 20% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in the U.S. were 20-44 years old.

Everyone can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:

  • Avoiding close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.
  • Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
  • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments