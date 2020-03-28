Additional Cases of COVID-19 in Two Rivers District

Holdrege- -Two travel-related cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were identified today. The cases are a female in her 50s from Gosper County and a female in her 30s from Buffalo County. Both women are self-isolating at home. Two Rivers is continuing to investigate contacts associated with these individuals.
People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone.
Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC.
People in these higher-risk groups should:
- Stock up on supplies, including extra necessary medications.
- Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.
- When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.
- Avoid crowds as much as possible.
- Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.
If there is a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.
Recent data shows that the virus is also affecting younger people. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said 20% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in the U.S. were 20-44 years old.
Everyone can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:
- Avoiding close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.
- Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For more information call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.