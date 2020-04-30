Additional COVID-19 deaths reported to DHHS

State total is 68

LINCOLN – Thirteen deaths related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were recently reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) bringing the state total to 68.

Deaths were reported in the following counties:

Adams County – 1

Custer County – 1

Douglas County -1

Hall County – 8

Hamilton County – 2

Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up-to-date.

DHHS continues to work to remedy technical difficulties with the COVID-19 Data Dashboard. Yesterday, numerous records came into the electronic tracking system from a lab, which affected the functionality of the system. As of tonight, the number of deaths reported to DHHS are fully reflected on the dashboard. However, the state’s COVID-19 case totals are only partially reflected. It is always the aim of the Department to share timely and accurate information and we expect to have the issue resolved soon.

All 93 Nebraska counties are covered by state Directed Health Measures (DHMs). http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus. An updated state DHM is posted. It extends the state DHM for Douglas, Sarpy and Cass Counties through May 3. The DHM also extends the statewide closure of all beauty/nail salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, gentleman’s clubs, bottle clubs, indoor movie theatres, indoor theatres, and tattoo parlors/studios to May 3.

DHHS supports Governor Ricketts in urging Nebraskans to follow the Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy.

Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limits. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace. Shop alone. Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you. Help kids social distance. Play at home, no group sports and no playgrounds. Help seniors stay at home. This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term facilities. Exercise daily. Do your best to stay as healthy and safe as you can.

Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those who eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission – https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-faq.html .

Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing. Public health officials continue to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus.

Here’s where to find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and CDC’s website – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19 .

DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645 or toll free (833) 998-2275; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CDT, 7 days a week.