Additional COVID death reported in Two Rivers health district

Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney is crestfallen to report 5 additional deaths in the district related to COVID-19. The individuals are a female in her 50s, a male in his 70s and a female in her 90s from Buffalo County. In Gosper County the individual is a male in his 80s. Additionally, in Phelps County the individual is a female in her 80s.

To help prevent further spread of the virus, Jeremy Eschliman, Health Director, strongly urges everyone to stay home when sick, wear face masks while in the community and in the public, and ensure proper hand washing is exercised. He emphasizes the importance of mask usage in preventing the spread of the virus, especially if people are exhibiting mild, allergy-like symptoms, or are asymptomatic and don’t realize they are infected.

Eschliman reminds people that if they have tested for the virus and are awaiting results, they need to stay home until results are received. If businesses have questions on how to help protect their employees and customers, please reach out to the Two Rivers office.