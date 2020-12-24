class="post-template-default single single-post postid-504360 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Additional details released on Wednesday’s triple-fatality crash | KRVN Radio

Additional details released on Wednesday’s triple-fatality crash

BY Nebraska State Patrol | December 24, 2020
Home News Regional News
Additional details released on Wednesday’s triple-fatality crash

DECEMBER 24, 2020 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.)  — Additional details are now available regarding Wednesday’s crash that killed three people, including a small child, on Interstate 80 near Hershey.

At approximately 10:41 a.m. CT Wednesday, a GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 167. The Yukon lost control in the winter weather conditions, crossed the median, entered the westbound lanes, and collided with a westbound semi.

The driver, Edgar Navarro, 24, and passengers Idayalid Bautista, 25, and Alexa Navarro, 4, all of Westminster, Colorado, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Two additional passengers, a three year old girl and an eleven month old girl were both transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte. They have since been transported to a hospital in Denver with what are believed to be non-life-threatening conditions.

Edgar Navarro is the dad of all three children. Idayalid Bautista is the mother of the two surviving children. The driver of the semi was not injured.

 

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: