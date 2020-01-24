class="post-template-default single single-post postid-435981 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Adrian Smith Files for Re-Election to Third District Congressional Seat

BY KNEB News Staff | January 24, 2020
Courtesy Photo - Adrian Smith/Facebook

Congressman Adrian Smith has announced that this week he filed for re-election, seeking his 8th term in Congress.

The Gering native says working on behalf of Nebraska’s 3rd District, he will continue to fight for common sense solutions and conservative principles. He says he is proud of his record in the House and his work with the President and his administration to put America on a stronger path.

Smith defeated Democratic challenger Paul Theobald in the 2018 election by garnering roughly 77 percent of the votes.

The Congressman made the announcement in a post Friday morning to his Facebook page.

