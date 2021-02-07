class="post-template-default single single-post postid-513151 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Advocates back Nebraska bill to extend protection orders

BY Associated Press | February 7, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Advocates for people who have experienced harassment, domestic abuse or sexual assault have backed a bill that would extend protection orders from one to five years and make it easier to get one.

The measure by Sen. Adam Morfeld, of Lincoln, seeks to address the challenges some people face when the orders protecting them expire.

Advocates said victims are often forced to track when a protection order is set to expire, and they have to get their request notarized.

Morfeld’s bill pending before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee would eliminate the notarization requirement and extend the duration of orders so survivors don’t have to renew them as frequently.

