Ag officials warn of unsolicited seed shipments | KRVN Radio

Ag officials warn of unsolicited seed shipments

BY RRN Staff | July 27, 2020
Ag officials warn of unsolicited seed shipments
These unsolicited packages of seeds were received by Kansans recently. The Kansas Department of Agriculture encourages anyone who receives such a package not to plant the seeds, but to notify the department.

Agriculture officials in multiple states have issued warnings about unsolicited shipments of seeds and advised people not to plant them.

In  Kansas, the agriculture department says residents have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to have originated from China.

The packages were sent by mail; some have been labeled as jewelry and they may have Chinese writing on them.

Unsolicited seeds could be invasive species, could introduce diseases to local plants, or could be harmful to livestock. Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops.

The types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time.

