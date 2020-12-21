AGC Awards Scholarships to HEOT Students at CCC-Hastings

Three students in the heavy equipment operator technician (HEOT) program at Central Community College-Hastings have received scholarships from the Nebraska chapter of the Associated General Contractors (AGC).

Denis Mulcahy of Kearney, Erick Sanchez of Lexington and Adam Turpin of Bassett each received a $4,000 scholarship.

AGC was instrumental in getting the HEOT program off the ground in 2016 and has awarded 12 scholarships totaling $48,000 since then.

“I cannot thank the AGC Nebraska Chapter enough for this incredible contribution and continued support of our students, Central Community College and the HEOT program,” said Matt McCann, program director. “Scholarship funding like this plays a key role in promoting, recruiting and in many cases, provides the only financial support system that allows a student the opportunity to pursue higher education.”