Agencies prep for weekend wildfire training

Gering, Neb. — Several local, state and federal agencies will be performing a live fire exercise within the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area (WMA) southwest of Gering, Nebraska, on Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15.

During the day smoke and flames may be visible and emergency vehicles will be prevalent in the area during the course of the weekend. A news release from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency says approximately 200 firefighters from 30 different cities and 4 states will participate in the two-day event, gaining valuable knowledge and training.

The exercise prepares firefighters to manage a large wildfire within the Wildcat Hills and surrounding areas. Firefighters will gain knowledge in structure protection, fire suppression, aerial firefighting support, and ignitions. The exercise will increase in complexity as the weekend progresses to create a real life scenario of a growing wildfire.

This exercise would not be possible without participation from these agencies: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Gering Fire Department, Banner County Fire Department, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, Nebraska Forest Service, Nebraska National Guard, Nebraska State Fire Marshal Training Division, Scotts Bluff County Mutual Aid District, US Forest Service, and State of South Dakota Division of Wildland Fire. Most importantly, this exercise would not be possible without the dedication of local and regional firefighters participating in the training.