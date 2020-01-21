Aggies compete at Denver

CURTIS, Neb. – The NCTA livestock judging team braved cold weather in pre-contest workouts in early January, and their efforts paid off last week in Denver.

The sophomore team brought home a 12th place in judging carloads of cattle at the National Western Stock Show. It was the highest rank for the team in recent history, said coach Doug Smith.

Overall, the team evaluated species in groups of four at the collegiate contest on Thursday, then moved into the stockyards Friday. There, the carload contest consisted of evaluating pens of four bulls, pens of four breeding heifers, and pens of five market heifers.

Team members are: Maisie Kennicutt, Wallace; Garrett Lapp, Adamsville, Ohio; Seth Racicky, Mason City; Emily Riley, Norton, Kansas; and Camden Wilke, Columbus.

The Aggies placed 18th overall among two-year colleges in evaluating beef, sheep, goats and swine. They earned 19th for oral reasons.

Individually, Garrett Lapp was 36th and Seth Racicky was 54th in beef cattle judging.

This Saturday, the sophomore and freshmen teams will travel to Sioux Falls to compete at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show’s collegiate judging contest.