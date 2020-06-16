Agricultural Education Students Receive Scholarships

LINCOLN, NEB.– The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation awarded 10 scholarships to students enrolled in the Agricultural Education Teaching Program at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL).

“The recipients exemplify a passion for agriculture that will make their classrooms and FFA programs a success,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “We are proud to support these future teachers who will develop strong agricultural leaders to ensure a bright future for Nebraska agriculture.”

Each recipient will receive a $1,500 scholarship during his or her student teaching semester at the university. Applicants shared why they wanted to be an agricultural education teacher, professional goals for the future, and what the scholarship would mean to them.

“Nebraska’s demand for quality agricultural education teachers continues to be strong in 198 high schools across the state. These teachers fill a vital role in the workforce pipeline by attracting young professionals to Nebraska’s largest industry,” said Matt Kreifels, associate professor of practice in agricultural education at UNL. “We are grateful for the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation’s dedication to supporting these future teachers. Through the support of this scholarship program, and with Farm Bureau helping to promote the profession of agricultural education, UNL has seen an increase in the number of students entering this career over the last five years. Farm Bureau, its members, and the Foundation are helping to ensure a strong foundation for the future of agriculture in this state by investing in these young teachers.”

The 10 recipients of the scholarships are Megahn Christensen, Lincoln; Bailee Daugherty, O’Neill; Kacie Hahn, Johnson; Hannah Lowe, Murray; Dasie Nichols, Miller; Krystin Oborny, Garland; Caleb tenBensel, Cambridge; Shelby Wachter, Blair; Hailey Walmsley, Norfolk; Sage Williams, Eddyville.

The mission of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is to engage youth, educators, and the general public to promote an understanding of the vital importance of agriculture in the lives of all Nebraskans. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For more information about the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, visit www.nefbfoundation.org.