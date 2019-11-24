Airport Grants-Nebraska-Iowa

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-422827 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | November 24, 2019
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced it will award $6.6 million in airport infrastructure grants to the Ainsworth Regional Airport in western Nebraska and another $5.5 million to two airports in Iowa.

The grants are part of a $485 million federal grant program for airports across the country.

The Ainsworth grant will go to rehabilitate an apron, a runway and a taxiway at the airport.

In Iowa, the Mason City Municipal Airport will receive $3 million to reconstruct a taxiway, and Newton Municipal-Earl Johnson Field will receive $2.5 million to reconstruct a taxiway.

