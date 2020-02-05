Aksarben Community Grant applications now being accepted

OMAHA, NEB. (Feb 3, 2020) – The Aksarben Foundation announces the opening of their time-honored Aksarben Community Grant Program for 2020. Started in the 1990’s, this grant program has been overseen and funded by the Aksarben Friends membership group and has touched nearly every county in Nebraska.

Open to 501(C)(3) organizations throughout Nebraska and western Iowa, these matching grants are awarded based on the demonstration of community need, the capacity to implement the proposed project, and the proposed project result.

For additional information or to complete your application online, please visit aksarben.org. All applications are due May 31, at which time applications will then be reviewed and recipients notified by June 2020.

About Aksarben Foundation;



Aksarben is a unified network of business and community leaders committed to preserving and expanding prosperity in our heartland communities through advancements in education, workforce development and civic projects born from effective private, public and philanthropic partnerships.