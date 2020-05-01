(AUDIO) Albus wedding went on in Cozad under pandemic guidelines

Hear interview with Mrs. Hawken(Molly) Albus below

The wedding of Hawken and Molly Albus on April 25th was curbed by Coronavirus guidelines but, it still went on. Molly says they had been planning for around 400 guests and reception with food, music and photography. But as the Coronavirus bore down, they made the hard decision early in the month to postpone the reception. Molly says they had envisioned their wedding day after planning for about 1 1/2 years and didn’t want anything to come in the way of it. They decided to do an intimate ceremony on April 25th with 9 people in the sanctuary along with the priest.

As they exited the church, they were pleasantly surprised with the parking lot full of their extended family and friends honking and cheering for them. Molly says they “were both in tears before it was all over.”

They were also escorted around town where other well-wishers could share in their special moment. Molly said people were in their yards, had signs made and drew with sidewalk chalk so it felt that they had been able to see most of the people that would have been invited to their ceremony.

Reflecting back, Molly remarked “how amazing of a community Cozad is and how fortunate I feel to have grown up there.” She continued that it’s “just pretty darn cool how people have come together through all of this and we’re make it through together!”

The reception is tentatively planned for later in the summer.