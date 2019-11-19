class="post-template-default single single-post postid-421820 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Alcohol Inspections Held in Dawson County | KRVN Radio

Alcohol Inspections Held in Dawson County

BY Nebraska State Patrol | November 19, 2019
NORTH PLATTE — During the evening hours of Friday, November 15, Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) conducted alcohol inspections at businesses in Dawson County.

This project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

In total, 17 businesses were inspected. Five of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 29 percent. Two of the businesses failed to check the minor’s ID.

The businesses that failed the inspections were:

Fill N Chill #3 – Lexington (Checked ID, Sold to minor)

Nebraskaland Truck Center – Lexington (Did not check ID, Sold to minor)

242 House – Cozad (Did not check ID, Sold to minor)

Big E’s Lounge – Cozad (Checked ID, Sold to minor)

Pump & Pantry #32 – Cozad (Checked ID, Sold to minor)

 

Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

