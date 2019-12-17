Alcohol Inspections Held in Lincoln County

North Platte, Neb. — During the evening hours of Friday, December 13, Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) conducted alcohol inspections in Lincoln County.

In total, 14 businesses were inspected. Two of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor. All 14 of the businesses checked the minor’s identification.

This operation was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

The businesses that failed the inspections were:

La Hacienda II – North Platte (checked ID, sold to minor)

Walmart #1585 – North Platte (checked ID, sold to minor)

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

The businesses inspected included liquor stores, convenience stores, restaurants, and bars.