Because of COVID-19 concerns, there will be some big changes to this year’s firearm deer season.

Nebraska Game and Parks will not run check stations during the Nov. 14-22 firearm deer season. Instead, all deer must be checked electronically via Telecheck.

Another major change: Hunters must complete the Telecheck process within 48 hours of the harvest and no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the season.

Safety is our top priority, and this decision allows hunters and check station workers to avoid close contact, protecting public safety.

Online Telecheck is available at our website. You’ll be required to log:

Species of the animal;

Their permit number and name confirmation;

County where harvest was made;

Whether the deer was harvested on private, public or Open Fields and Waters Program land, and the name of the area if on public land;

Management unit;

Date of harvest;

Number of days hunted;

Method of harvest (archery, firearm, etc.);

Sex of the animal;

Whether the animal was an adult or fawn; and

Whether the antlers, if present, have a spread of more or less than 11 inches between the main beams.

Once you’ve registered, you will receive a seal number that must be written on the canceled deer permit. Deer may not leave the state until registered.

If you have problems using the online system, you can call your local Game and Parks district office or service center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. during the season: Lincoln, Wildlife Division office, 402-471-9932; Alliance district office, 308-763-2940; Kearney service center, 308-865-5310; Norfolk district office, 402-370-3374; Bassett service center, 402-684-2921; or North Platte district office, 308-535-8025.

You can also complete Telecheck by calling 844-279-4564, available 24 hours a day.