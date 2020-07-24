All-Star Football Game Canceled – Player Tests Positive

The 2020 East-West Nebraska All-Star Football Game, planned for Friday, July 24, 2020 in Scottsbluff, is being cancelled due to a player testing positive for COVID-19 and East teammates being quarantined. The volleyball game will go on today as planned at 4 pm due to no exposure.

The game brings in athletes nominated by their respective high school coaches from around the area for a two-day shortened week practice, ending with the Friday football game.

“We know these are the times that we are in and knew when planning these games, this might be possible,” said Dave Hoxworth, committee member. “The cancellation is in accordance with our response plan and we have and will continue working closely with health officials to continue to mitigate risk.”

East players have been identified as close contacts and will be self-quarantining for 14 days and monitored twice-a-day by health officials. Anyone showing symptoms will be tested for COVID-19.

“The committee has worked very closely with our team to put in place all precautions to reduce risk off the field. This is a no-fault situation that was handled very proactively by all involved. We encourage kindness and understanding as we traverse these uncertain times,” said Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.

Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:

• Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am

o Testnebraska.com

o Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)

• Community Action Health Center in Gering: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am

o https://tinyurl.com/y7msahzq

• Morrill County Community Hospital: Daily

o Call for testing, same day results, insurance will be billed

• Regional West Health Services: Monday-Friday, Noon-4pm

o Testnebraska.com

o This site is not currently showing up on the testing locations, but it is showing up as a testing option when completing the assessment.

• Increased testing through Test Nebraska to be coming soon to Alliance, Gordon, and Sidney!

• Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.