An Endangered/Missing Advisory has been issued for eastern Nebraska. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Jennifer K. Baker, a 68 year old white female, approximately 5’2″ tall, 120 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Baker suffers from a heart condition, and dementia, is diabetic, needs medication, and has a scar on her neck. She was last seen at her residence around 8:00 am on Feb. 1, 2020 in Auburn, NE wearing a white jacket and blue jeans, and was on her way to a relative’s home approximately 5 miles west of Auburn on Hwy 136, but did not arrive.

Baker drives a black 2010 GMC Terrain SUV bearing Nebraska plate 44-B369. If you have any information, please call 911 or the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office at 402-274-3139 immediately.

For more information visit our website at http://nsp.ne. gov/ema