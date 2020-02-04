Annual water conference to be held Thursday in Holdrege

(HOLDREGE, Neb.) — Looking for a diversion from the dead of winter? The public is invited to attend the 26th annual South Central Water Conference (formerly known as the Holdrege Water Conference) on Feb. 6 at the Phelps County Ag Center.

Water is perhaps one of the most prevalent topics of discussion across Nebraska. The conference will bring together experts involved with water issues, as well as other topics that will inform and entertain, to discuss current issues of importance to area residents.

The conference is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m., with registration and coffee and rolls, and will conclude around 3 p.m. There is no admission fee and lunch will be served courtesy of the conference’s sponsors.

Speakers and topics for the conference include:

• “NE Extension TAPS – Lessons Learned for Irrigated Crop Efficiency” Chuck Burr, UNL Extension Educator.

• “High Yielding Soybeans Key Production Factors,” Patricio Grassini, UNL Extension.

• “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Management of Harlan County Reservoir” Bryson Hellmuth, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

• Keynote Speaker – Jeff Fassett, Director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources.

• “Ag Weather Conditions and Outlook,” Tyler Williams, NE Extension Ag Climatologist Educator.

• “Water Resources Update,” Tyler Thulin, Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District; Nolan Little, Tri-Basin Natural Resources District; Scott Dicke, Lower Republican Natural Resource District; and Craig Scott, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce joins with the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District, The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, the Lower Republican Natural Resource District and Phelps-Gosper Cooperative Extension to sponsor the event.

Area merchants and agricultural suppliers will be on hand with booths and displays to discuss their products and services with conference attendees.