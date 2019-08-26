class="post-template-default single single-post postid-403797 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Another charge added in 2017 slaying of Hastings man | KRVN Radio

Another charge added in 2017 slaying of Hastings man

BY Associated Press | August 26, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Another charge added in 2017 slaying of Hastings man

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) – A Hastings man charged with murder now faces an additional charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.
The Hastings Tribune reports that prosecutors recently added the new charge against 22-year-old Daniel B. Harden, of Hastings. Two other people are also charged in connection with the 2017 death of Jose Hansen.

Prosecutors say Harden and another man, 19-year-old Deante Mullen, of Lincoln, tried to rob Hansen but wound up shooting him in the back.

Harden and Mullen have pleaded not guilty to the murder and weapons charges.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments