Another Nebraska prisons staffer positive for COVID-19

Omaha, Neb. — Nebraska officials say another state prisons employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says the staffer is employed at the Lincoln Correctional Center and is self-isolating at home.

The department says it will notify those who work and live in the Lincoln facility. Officials ask that anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

The latest case brings to 21 the number of state prisons staffers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The department says 20 have since recovered.