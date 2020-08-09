Another Nebraska prisons staffer tests positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Another state prisons worker has tested positive for COVID-19. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release late Thursday that the staffer works at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

The department says the staffer is self-isolating at home. The latest case brings the number of prison employees across the state to test positive for the virus to 48. The department says it will notify those who work and live in the facility about the latest case.

In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.