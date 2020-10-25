class="post-template-default single single-post postid-493205 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Ansley schools settle lawsuit over student’s alleged rape

BY Associated Press | October 25, 2020
ANSLEY, Neb. (AP) – The Ansley Public Schools paid $650,000 to settle a lawsuit over the alleged rape of a 15-year-old disabled student.

The lawsuit said the girl, who has intellectual and secondary disabilities, was raped in 2017 during a basketball game by a 14-year-old student who had a history of violent threats. The federal lawsuit said the district did not have a plan to supervise the boy during school events, despite his documented history of threatening rapes and violence.

The victim’s mother also said the district did not investigate complaints against the boy. He went through the juvenile court system and was removed from the school.

