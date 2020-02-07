Any Robach to give keynote at upcoming Team Jack Gala

The Team Jack Foundation is pleased to announce their 7th Annual Gala presented by Fat Brain Toys will be held at The Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln, Nebr. on Saturday, February 22, 2020. This inspiring evening will feature national news anchor and breast cancer survivor, Amy Robach.

Robach is the co-anchor of ABC News’ 20/20 and reports for Good Morning America and Across ABC News. She has reported on numerous breaking news stories including terrorist attacks, school shootings and coverage of Election Night.

In addition to her news career, Ms. Robach is the author of a New York Times Bestseller, Better: How I Let Go of Control, Held on to Hope, and Found Joy in My Darkest Hour. The book is about her journey with breast cancer that was diagnosed as a result of her on-air mammogram on Good Morning America. The purpose of the segment was to show women that the preventative test was tolerable and encourage others to get their annual mammograms. The segment aired during October, which is known as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Hearing that you have cancer will change your life forever. I was shocked, scared and angry. But from that anger, I found a strength I never knew I had. I felt strong and I was ready to fight, so I did and now I want to help others fight. I know how I felt when I was diagnosed, I can’t imagine how a parent would feel when they hear their child has cancer,” Robach said.

Robach looks forward to the Team Jack Gala and helping in the fight against childhood brain cancer. “Through learning about the Team Jack Foundation, it is clear to me that these kids are their main priority. They won’t stop fighting and I am excited to be part of that fight. I am thrilled and honored to be this year’s keynote speaker for the 7th Annual Team Jack Gala presented by Fat Brain Toys. Everyone who comes out to support the event will bring us one step closer to finding a cure for this disease. Your support gives hope to the kids fighting both now and in the future,” stated Robach.

The Team Jack Gala, an evening of socializing, dinner, inspiring programming and auctions, will bring together supporters of the Foundation’s mission – to raise funds for pediatric brain cancer research and bring awareness to the disease. Because of the generosity of many, over $2.3 million has been raised for pediatric brain cancer research through six years of this event. The Gala is largely supported by corporate sponsors and this year’s presenting sponsor is Fat Brain Toys, an international toy company based in Elklhorn, Nebraska. This year, Fat Brain Toys has received three Toy of the Year Award Nominations for 2020 by the Toy Association which recognizes the top playthings each year. Fat Brain Toys and their co-founders, Mark and Karen Carson, have been involved with the Team Jack Foundation since 2014 and have presented the Gala since 2017.

While the primary goal is to raise funds for research, the event also brings families affected by pediatric brain cancer together and allows them to meet former Huskers and NFL players, such as Rex Burkhead, Jeremiah Sirles, Kenny Bell and more.

“Our Foundation continues to be blessed by the incredible support from so many. We have seen firsthand the terrible things these children go through and are working diligently to make a change for the better. Not only is our gala our largest fundraiser of the year, but it also gives us an opportunity to celebrate the families affected by this horrific disease,” Team Jack Executive Director, Kylie Dockter stated.

For sponsorship information or how to learn more about how to be involved in the Team Jack Gala, please visit: http://www.teamjackfoundation.org/2020gala.