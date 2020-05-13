Appeals court upholds verdict favoring widow in 2012 Broken Bow high school basketball team crash

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Court of Appeals has upheld a verdict that sided with the widow of a driver involved in the 2012 fatal crash of a van carrying members of the Broken Bow High School basketball team. The June 1, 2012, crash near Ansley in central Nebraska killed pickup truck driver Albert Sherbeck, 70, of Ansley, and two Broken Bow High School coaches. The crash also seriously injured several students in the van. The parents of one of those students sued Sherbeck’s widow, claiming her husband negligently caused the crash. A jury found in favor of the widow, agreeing that Sherbeck had likely suffered a heart attack and sudden loss of consciousness before the crash. The appeals court upheld that verdict on Tuesday.