Application period for big game draw permits begins June 8

LINCOLN, Neb. – Hunters may begin applying for 2020 big game draw permits June 8. Residents and nonresidents may apply for one deer permit, residents may apply for one elk permit, and residents and eligible landowners may apply for one antelope permit.

The application period begins at 1 p.m. Central Time on June 8. Paper applications must be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission by 5 p.m. CT – or by 11:59 p.m. for online applications – on June 26.

Only a nonrefundable application fee is due at the time of application. Drawing results will be available by July 3. Successful applicants will have until July 17 to complete the purchase of their awarded permits. Awarded but unpaid permits will result in applicants losing preference or bonus points and forfeiting the permit. Any forfeited draw permits, as well as unsold draw permits and buy-unit permits, will be sold over the counter on a first-come basis beginning Aug. 3.

Applicants who supply valid email addresses will be notified when the draw is complete. Applicants not providing valid email addresses will be responsible for monitoring their status online at OutdoorNebraska.org.

Applications will be accepted:

• Online at OutdoorNebraska.org;

• Via U.S. Postal Service mail: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln NE 68503;

• By calling 402-471-0641;

• Dropped off at any Game and Parks permitting office. A drop box or an Iron Ranger will be provided near the building.

While Game and Parks offices still are closed to the public, customer service is being provided via telephone. See a list of office phone numbers at OutdoorNebraska.gov/locations.

Draw units are established to provide equal opportunity to obtain permits in those units. They are determined by the overall demand on a unit’s permits. Residents get preference over nonresidents when these permits are drawn.

Details regarding drawings and permits may be found in the 2020 Big Game Guide, which is available at OutdoorNebraska.org or wherever permits are sold. Drawing statistics from previous years may be found at OutdoorNebraska.gov/drawresults.

To download an application form, regulations and hunting unit descriptions, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/huntingseasons.