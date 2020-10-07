Applications sought for 2021 Nebraska Young Artist Awards

Lincoln, Nebraska, Oct. 6, 2020 — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts is seeking applications for the 24th annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.

The awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska who are talented in visual art, dance, music, theatre and emerging media arts. These students exemplify the pinnacles of creativity in one of the fine and performing arts.

“The Nebraska Young Artist Awards is one of our favorite events in the college,” said Alfonzo Cooper Jr., the college’s director of recruitment and organizer of the event. “There are so many talented arts students in our state, and it’s important that we recognize that creative talent and show them what the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has to offer them.”

For all categories, students must submit an application online, which includes uploading a sample of their work and a letter of recommendation from a teacher. Full instructions are available at https://go.unl.edu/nyaa. The deadline is Dec. 4.

The winning students will be invited to a special recognition day on April 7.

Honored students will take tours of the arts facilities, attend classes, meet faculty and college students, and have lunch. Parents will also be invited and can take tours, as well as receive information on careers in the arts and college curriculum. The day will conclude with an awards ceremony. (The recognition day is subject to change, pending coronavirus pandemic guidance.)

Students selected to participate in the Nebraska Young Artist Awards will also be asked to nominate the teacher who provided them with the greatest amount of mentoring and support in the development of their special talents.

For more information, contact Cooper at acooper5@unl.edu.