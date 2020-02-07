class="post-template-default single single-post postid-438718 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Applied tech open house planned at NPCC

BY Mid Plains Community College | February 7, 2020
Courtesy/ Mid Plains Community College. Students learn about Diesel Technology at North Platte Community College. NPCC will host an open house next week for those interested in learning more about a career in building or transportation trades.

 

Those interested in pursuing a career in building and transportation trades will have an opportunity to learn more about the fields and the training it takes to be successful in them next week.

North Platte Community College will host open houses from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 12 and from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 15 on its north campus, 1101 Halligan Drive. The events are free and open to the public.

Prospective students can meet with instructors and tour NPCC’s Automotive Technology, Auto Body, Building Construction, Diesel, Electrical, Welding and Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration departments.

Representatives from advising will be on site to answer questions about application processes and courses. Financial aid representatives will share information about filling out the FAFSA, the GI Bill, the scholarship application and other forms of financial aid, and Career Services representatives will assist with questions regarding Accuplacer testing. Arrangements can be made at that time for placement testing.

Computers will be available as will assistance for anyone interested in applying online or submitting a scholarship application.

More information is available through Michelle Sterling at 535-3601 or sterlingm@mpcc.edu.

