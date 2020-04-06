April NPPD Board meeting will be aired by electronic means

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-452799 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Nebraska Public Power District | April 6, 2020
Columbus, Neb. – The April meeting of the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors will be conducted by electronic means this month due to the emergency conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic..

 

The virtual monthly meeting will be conducted  on Thursday, April 9, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. CDT. It is possible that a portion of the meeting could be held in Executive Session. There will be no face-to-face session conducted at NPPD’s General Office and it is expected that a recording will be made in place of a livestream archive.

 

The public will be able to participate in the meeting via computer by accessing the following link: https://nppd.zoom.us/j/653425922. There will be opportunity to submit public comments during the meeting.

 

An agenda for the meeting , kept continuously current, is available to the public at https://www.nppd.com/about-us/live-streaming.

 

 

