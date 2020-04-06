April NPPD Board meeting will be aired by electronic means

Columbus, Neb. – The April meeting of the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors will be conducted by electronic means this month due to the emergency conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic..

The virtual monthly meeting will be conducted on Thursday, April 9, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. CDT. It is possible that a portion of the meeting could be held in Executive Session. There will be no face-to-face session conducted at NPPD’s General Office and it is expected that a recording will be made in place of a livestream archive.

The public will be able to participate in the meeting via computer by accessing the following link: https://nppd.zoom.us/j/653425922. There will be opportunity to submit public comments during the meeting.

An agenda for the meeting , kept continuously current, is available to the public at https://www.nppd.com/about-us/live-streaming.