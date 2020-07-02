Arapahoe men arrested in trafficking investigation

Two Arapahoe men were arrested Monday in connection with a Furnas County sex trafficking investigation. Thirty-one-year-old Justin Broooks and 61-year-old Paul Brooks were taken into custody by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office. Justin is charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Sex Trafficking of a Minor. Paul is charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. The offenses of both men are alleged to have occurred between June 15, 2019 to September 2019 and involve the same victim. Court records outlining the nature of their cases has been sealed.

Both men were released on 10% of $250,000 bond on Wednesday after bond hearings were held in Furnas County Court. Both men are scheduled to return to the Court on July 6, 2020 at 9:30am for arraignments.

Eight other men have previously been arrested in the ongoing investigation. Their cases are pending in Furnas County District Court. Assisting the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office is Nebraska State Patrol, Furnas County Attorney’s Office and Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.