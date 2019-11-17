class="post-template-default single single-post postid-420341 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Archway Volunteer Wins History Nebraska Heritage Hero Award

Archway Volunteer Wins History Nebraska Heritage Hero Award

BY Austin Jacobsen | November 17, 2019
Archway Volunteer Wins History Nebraska Heritage Hero Award
Ken Tracy poses outside of the Archway in Kearney

The dedication of Archway volunteer Ken Tracy was rewarded on Thursday when he received  the History Nebraska Heritage Hero Award.

History Nebraska Trustee Vickie Schaepler came to the Archway to honor Tracy to recognize his work in helping preserve Nebraska’s history and sharing the story of Nebraska’s role in the building of America.

Tracy reports for his volunteer duties at the Archway dressed as famous trailblazer Thomas “Broken Hand” Fitzpatrick, greeting visitors, telling them about the Archway’s historical mission, and providing traveler information when needed. He also performs reenactments for groups, sharing the perils and rewards they might expect as travelers on the Oregon Trail.

“I don’t really work for free,” Tracy said. “I get paid back for my work when I get to visit with people from all over the country and school groups who come to the Archway.”

Ken Tracy, left, accepts the History Nebraska Heritage Hero Award
