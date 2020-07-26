Areas of Heavy Rain Likely This Afternoon – Overnight

• Areas of heavy rain likely along and south of the NE/KS state line

• Late this afternoon through the overnight

• Good chance for 2-4” across these areas. Locally higher amounts

of 4-6” possible

• A few/isolated damaging wind gusts possible in strongest storms

through sunset

Potential Impacts:

• Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, resulting in water over roads

• Significant impacts possible

River Basins Potentially Impacted:

Including but not limited to:

• In Nebraska: Republican River, Little Blue River, Big Sandy Creek, Turkey Creek

• In Kansas: Solomon River, Bow Creek, White Rock Creek,