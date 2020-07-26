Areas of Heavy Rain Likely This Afternoon – Overnight

• Areas of heavy rain likely along and south of the NE/KS state line
• Late this afternoon through the overnight
• Good chance for 2-4” across these areas. Locally higher amounts
of 4-6” possible
• A few/isolated damaging wind gusts possible in strongest storms
through sunset
Potential Impacts:
• Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, resulting in water over roads
• Significant impacts possible
River Basins Potentially Impacted:
Including but not limited to:
• In Nebraska: Republican River, Little Blue River, Big Sandy Creek, Turkey Creek
• In Kansas: Solomon River, Bow Creek, White Rock Creek,