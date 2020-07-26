class="post-template-default single single-post postid-475378 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Areas of Heavy Rain Likely This Afternoon – Overnight

BY National Weather Service | July 26, 2020
• Areas of heavy rain likely along and south of the NE/KS state line
• Late this afternoon through the overnight
• Good chance for 2-4” across these areas. Locally higher amounts
of 4-6” possible
• A few/isolated damaging wind gusts possible in strongest storms
through sunset

Potential Impacts:
• Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, resulting in water over roads
• Significant impacts possible
River Basins Potentially Impacted:
Including but not limited to:
• In Nebraska: Republican River, Little Blue River, Big Sandy Creek, Turkey Creek
• In Kansas: Solomon River, Bow Creek, White Rock Creek,

 

