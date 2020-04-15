Armed man in Clay County not found

Clay County Emergency Management — The manhunt that included over 100 officers from Clay County, Fillmore County, Nuckolls County, Adams County, Harvard and Sutton PD, and Nebraska State Patrol, SWAT, helicopter and airplane came up negative last night. There are still officers in the area.

Residents are urged to be vigilant and call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

An earlier report said a man, considered armed and dangerous, was reportedly on foot in the area of Roads 302 and 303 and Roads E and F. The man sought, identified as 44 year old Wesley Blessing, is described as a white male, about 220 pounds and wearing a brown jumpsuit. He may have an orange hoodie as well.

Emergency Manager Tim Lewis commended what he described as the “phenomenal amount of teamwork” among law enforcement agencies in the search.

A Facebook post Wednesday morning from Clay County Emergency Management said , “One of their deputies radioed one of the calls they never want to hear. ‘Shots fired!’ Our dispatch team jumped in to support each other, get the good guys home, and over come the technology issues that seem to come up only during a critical event.”