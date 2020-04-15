class="post-template-default single single-post postid-455131 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Armed man in Clay County not found | KRVN Radio

Armed man in Clay County not found

BY RRN | April 15, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Armed man in Clay County not found
Courtesy/ Clay County Emergency Management Agency. Man being sought in Clay County who is armed and dangerous. Both photos are of the same man who reportedly has some facial hair in range of two pics.

Clay County Emergency Management — The manhunt that included over 100 officers from Clay County, Fillmore County, Nuckolls County, Adams County, Harvard and Sutton PD, and Nebraska State Patrol, SWAT, helicopter and airplane came up negative last night. There are still officers in the area.

Residents are urged to be vigilant and call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

An earlier report said a man, considered armed and dangerous, was reportedly on foot in the area of Roads 302 and 303 and Roads E and F.  The man sought, identified as 44 year old Wesley Blessing, is described as a white male, about 220 pounds and wearing a brown jumpsuit. He may have an orange hoodie as well.

Emergency Manager Tim Lewis commended what he described as the “phenomenal amount of teamwork” among law enforcement agencies in the search.

A Facebook post Wednesday morning from Clay County Emergency Management said ,  “One of their deputies radioed one of the calls they never want to hear.  ‘Shots fired!’ Our dispatch team jumped in to support each other, get the good guys home, and over come the technology issues that seem to come up only during a critical event.”

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments