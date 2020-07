Kearney, Neb. — A 26 year old man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a pizza delivery man which occurred on June 24 at 6 Boa Drive in Kearney.

Jamiee Williams Sr. was arrested at approximately 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night without incident. He was arrested for Robbery and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. He is being held at the Buffalo County Jail.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.