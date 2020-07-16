Arrest Made in Malmo Murder Investigation

JULY 16, 2020 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a man for first degree murder in connection to a homicide that occurred between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning in Malmo.

Investigators have arrested Kolton Barnes, 25, who was the fiancé of the victim, Kayla Matulka, 27. Barnes has been lodged in Saunders County Jail for first degree murder and felony animal cruelty.

The investigation began when the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office received a report at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that a neighbor had found Matulka deceased at her home at 236 Bowen Avenue in Malmo. Matulka had suffered several stab wounds. A dog was also found deceased at the residence.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. The investigation involves several divisions of NSP, including Investigative Services, Patrol Division, and the Technical Crimes Division, as well as the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office.