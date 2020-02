The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office reports an arrest has been made in connection with the Zion Lutheran Church fire that occurred near Shelton on December 11, 2019. Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton says 39-year-old Mathew Poehler of Shelton was taken into custody Friday afternoon by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of 2nd Degree Arson. The charge is a Class II Felony.

Poehler was booked into the Buffalo County Jail.