Arrest warrant issued for Grand Island shooting suspect

Grand Island, Neb. (5/28/20) – An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in the shooting of Gary Zierke III near the intersection of Sycamore and Oklahoma Streets at 12:20 AM on 5/28/20.

The warrant is issued for Antoine C Johnson, of Lincoln, NE for Attempt of a Class I/1A/1B/1C/1D Felony, Use of a Firearm to commit a felony, Assault in the 1st Degree, and Use of a Firearm to commit a Felony.

Johnson is a Black Male, about 5’11” in height, and 185 pounds, with Black Hair and Brown Eyes. He should be considered possibly armed and dangerous.

If Antoine C. Johnson is observed, please call 911 and report from a safe place or distance. If you have information as to possible locations for Antoine C. Johnson, please contact 308-385-5400 or your local police agency.