Arrests made in North Platte shooting

North Platte, Neb. — Two men have been arrested in a disturbance that left an 18 year old with a gunshot wound. Officers were summoned to the 2300 Block of East Philip at 8:11 p.m. on Saturday, December 26, on a report of gunshots in the area. As officers were responding to the scene, it was reported that a subject with a gunshot wound, had just arrived at Great Plains Health.

Officers learned that the 18 year old victim was involved in a skirmish with 22 year old Brayden Divine and 20 year old Logan Divine at the residence.

It was reported that during the argument, a handgun was brandished inside the residence and the victim was told to leave. The victim left the residence and as he was leaving in a vehicle, the victim was shot in the leg. Officers located the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot of Great Plains Health.

Officers established probable cause to arrest Brayden Divine for 1st Degree Assault, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, and Discharging a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle. 20 year old Logan Divine was also arrested for Accessory to a Felony. Both Logan and Brayden were incarcerated at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries from the incident.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789 or Crime Stoppers at 308-534-8400.