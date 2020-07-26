class="post-template-default single single-post postid-475346 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Arrests made in shooting that killed woman on Lincoln bus

BY Associated Press | July 26, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Investigators have made arrests in the shooting death of a woman who was hit by a bullet as she rode on a Lincoln city bus.

Police on Friday arrested 27-year-old Joel Jones Jr., of Lincoln, on suspicion of second-degree murder and several weapons counts in the Thursday afternoon death of 69-year-old Sharon Johnson.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports Johnson was on a bus when a bullet entered it through the driver’s side and hit her in the head. Police also arrested 19-year-old Jarell Wheeler on suspicion of being an accessory to second-degree murder.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says investigators contend Jones purposely fired at the bus but didn’t target Johnson.

