At least two injured in rural Sumner accident

The Dawson County County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a rural Sumner accident that was reported around 9:34pm Sunday evening. Chief Deputy Greg Gilg says it occurred about 3.5 miles west of Sumner on Road 767. An eastbound vehicle struck a muddy portion of the roadway as a result of a center pivot spray.

The vehicle spun around and sustained heavy front end damage as it entered a ditch. Two of five passengers in the vehicle were transported to a Kearney hospital by Sumner Rescue Unit. Further details were not available.