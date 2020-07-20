class="post-template-default single single-post postid-474257 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Dave Schroeder | July 20, 2020
At least two injured in rural Sumner accident

 

The Dawson County County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a rural Sumner accident that was reported around 9:34pm Sunday evening. Chief Deputy Greg Gilg says it occurred about 3.5 miles west of Sumner on Road 767. An eastbound vehicle struck a muddy portion of the roadway as a result of a center pivot spray.

The vehicle spun around and sustained heavy front end damage as it entered a ditch. Two of five passengers in the vehicle were transported to a Kearney hospital by Sumner Rescue Unit. Further details were not available.

 

