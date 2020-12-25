Attempt to recall Lincoln mayor, council falls short

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-504345 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY AP | December 25, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A campaign to recall Lincoln’s mayor and four city council  members has failed after petition circulators failed to gather enough signatures to trigger a recall election. The group LNK Recall says it came up thousands of  signatures short in their quest to recall Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and  hundreds short in the effort to recall the council members. The recall campaign  was launched in October in response to new pandemic restrictions in Lincoln,  including a city-wide mask mandate. Organizers targeted Gaylor Baird as well as  council members James Michael Bowers, Richard Meginnis, Jane Raybould and Tammy  Ward. All but Meginnis are registered Democrats, and the effort won support from  local Republican activists.

 

 

