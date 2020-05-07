ATV fatality in rural Gosper County

Gosper County, Neb. — A collision between an ATV and a pickup in rural Gosper County has resulted in the death of one person. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene northwest of Holbrook and north of the Furnas-Gosper County line shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The investigation showed that a Yamaha ATV that was ridden by a 17 year old female and a 15 year old female traveling east, entered Drive 415 from a private driveway. The ATV was struck by a F250 Ford pickup that was southbound on Drive 415. The accident occurred one-half mile north of Drive 726.

The pickup was driven by 48 year old Chad Johnson of rural Cambridge. It has not yet been determined who the driver of the ATV was.

The 17 year old female, Allysha Fisher of rural Gosper County was deceased at the scene. The 15 year old female of McCook was transported to Cambridge Hospital and then life flighted to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Alcohol nor drugs appear to be involved. No citations were issued. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office, Arapahoe Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol.