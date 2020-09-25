(Audio) Bulls hold off Bertrand to improve to 4-1

Click here to listen

Eustis-In a back and fourth game between two teams that figure to have big seasons, Hi-Line improved to 4-1 with a 32-24 win over Bertrand on Friday night. A four minute burst to start the third quarter for the Bulls proved to be the difference. With the game tied at 12, Hi-Line scored an a five yard td run by quarterback Conner Schutz to go up 18-12. On the next series, Hi-Line’s Kody Keller picked off a pass and returned it to the Bertrand two yard line. Keller would then score on the next play, to push the lead to 26-12. The Vikings however would come back with a three yard td run from quarterback Arik Ackerman and a 56 yard td run from Ethan Klingenburg to pull within 26-24 going into the fourth.

With Conner Schutz out with an injury Keller would lead the Bulls on a 54 yard drive as Trever Jorges would score to push the lead to 32-24. Bertrand would have one final drive but that would stall at midfield as they fall to 3-2 on the season. The Bulls defense came up big stopping the Vikings three times in the red zone as safety Nate Hodge picked off two passes. Hi Line now travels to Dundy County Stratton, that game next week can be heard on 880 KRVN. Bertrand is at home against Southern Valley.